Shocking video captures moment deer crashes through school bus windshield, landing on student

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
7
Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Shocking video captures moment deer crashes through school bus windshield, landing on student

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Viral
FOX TV Digital Team

Deer crashes through school bus windshield

School bus surveillance video captured shocking footage of a deer crashing through a school bus windshield, landing on a student.

This is certainly an interesting way to start your morning.

Shocking video captured the moment a deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia, landing on top of a student sitting in the front seat.

"The bus hit it and it rolled up the hood of the bus and through the windshield. The deer jumped up at about the time the bus hit it," Brian Bartlett, the interim transportation director for Powhatan County Public Schools, told local news media.

Deer in windshield

Freeze frame of surveillance video after deer crashes through a Virginia school bus windshield.

RELATED: Police use dog toys to entice coyote out of South Carolina woman’s kitchen

The footage, which was captured by a surveillance camera inside a Powhatan County school bus on April 1, shows the deer thrashing about inside the bus and clumsily getting back to its feet. The bus driver manages to stop and open the bus door, timing it just right so that the deer gets off the bus safely.

Once the deer exits the bus, the student in the front seat, seemingly unphased, can be heard saying, "I was trying to sleep, dog."

The bus driver was headed toward Powhatan High School when the deer flew through the windshield shortly after 6 a.m. Fortunately, nobody on the bus was injured, according to local news reports.

Storyful contributed to this report.