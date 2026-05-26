Shirtless gunman wanted in deadly Atlanta trailer park shooting

The Brief Atlanta police released surveillance video of a shirtless suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man. The deadly confrontation happened on May 22 during a fight at the El Bosque trailer park off Interstate 85. Authorities are asking the public for tips to help identify the gunman clad in black shorts and sneakers.



Police have released video showing the possible gunman wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 62-year-old man inside an Atlanta trailer park off Interstate 85.

What we know:

Officers were called out at 10:50 a.m. on May 22 to the El Bosque trailer park located along Connell Ave. SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators said the victim and the man seen in the video released on Tuesday got into a fight which turned into gunfire.

The gunman was wearing black shorts, white and black sneakers, white socks and no shirt.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what sparked the initial fight between the victim and the gunman before the gunfire broke out.

Officials have not released the identity of the 62-year-old victim.

Additionally, the current whereabouts and identity of the shirtless suspect seen in the surveillance video remain unconfirmed by investigators.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting at the El Bosque trailer park located a 501 Connell Ave SW in Atlanta on May 22, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What you can do:

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information on this suspect to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.