Shirtless gunman wanted in deadly Atlanta trailer park shooting
ATLANTA - Police have released video showing the possible gunman wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 62-year-old man inside an Atlanta trailer park off Interstate 85.
What we know:
Officers were called out at 10:50 a.m. on May 22 to the El Bosque trailer park located along Connell Ave. SW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
Investigators said the victim and the man seen in the video released on Tuesday got into a fight which turned into gunfire.
The gunman was wearing black shorts, white and black sneakers, white socks and no shirt.
What we don't know:
It remains unknown what sparked the initial fight between the victim and the gunman before the gunfire broke out.
Officials have not released the identity of the 62-year-old victim.
Additionally, the current whereabouts and identity of the shirtless suspect seen in the surveillance video remain unconfirmed by investigators.
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the El Bosque trailer park located a 501 Connell Ave SW in Atlanta on May 22, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)
What you can do:
Investigators are asking for anyone with any information on this suspect to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official statement and video release, as well as investigators from the department's Homicide Unit.