Woman faces felony charges for threatening DeKalb County sheriff

The Brief A Tucker woman has been arrested following an investigation into threatening messages sent to DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox. Authorities arrested Kimberly K. Nelldell in Clayton County on felony and misdemeanor charges. The investigation remains active and local officials are not releasing additional details at this time.



The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Tucker woman following an investigation into intimidating messages sent directly to Sheriff Melody Maddox.

What we know:

DeKalb County deputies arrested 42-year-old Kimberly K. Nelldell on May 13 in Clayton County.

Nelldell faces charges of felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor harassing communication. Investigators said the charges stem from direct threats received by Maddox in connection with her official responsibilities as the sheriff of DeKalb County.

Local authorities noted that this case reflects a broader trend impacting law enforcement nationwide. Sheriffs in Georgia and across the United States continue to face an increase in threats and targeted harassment related to their duties.

Because of this rise in hostility, officials emphasized that command staff and field deputies must remain vigilant at all times to protect themselves and the public.

What they're saying:

Maddox released a statement emphasizing that intimidation tactics against public officials will meet swift legal consequences in the county.

"Public servants and law enforcement personnel are entrusted with upholding and enforcing the law, and individuals who threaten or attempt to intimidate them will be held accountable for their actions in Dekalb County," said Sheriff Maddox. "We take all threats seriously and remain committed to ensuring the well-being of our personnel, our community, and everyone who serves the people of DeKalb County — myself included."

What we don't know:

The exact delivery method or the specific wording of the threatening messages has not been shared by investigators.

Agency officials stated that the investigation remains active, and no additional information is being released at this time.