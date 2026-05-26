Man in critical condition after assault at Stonecrest apartments

The Brief A man is in critical condition at an area hospital following a physical fight at a Stonecrest apartment complex on Sunday night. DeKalb County police officers initially responded to a shooting call at Athena Lane before discovering the victim had been severely assaulted. Investigators believe an argument between individuals escalated into the fight, though no suspects have been named.



A man was left in critical condition after an assault at a Stonecrest apartment complex on Sunday.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Hills at Fairlington apartments located in the 2900 block of Athena Lane. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers initially believed the call to be a shooting, but they learned when they arrived that the man had been assaulted.

He was rushed to an area hospital. Investigators believe it was an argument that turned into a fight.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was critically injured in the assault. Investigators have not identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the fight. It also remains unknown what the men were arguing about before the physical altercation took place.