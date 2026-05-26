Man in critical condition after assault at Stonecrest apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was left in critical condition after an assault at a Stonecrest apartment complex on Sunday.
What we know:
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Hills at Fairlington apartments located in the 2900 block of Athena Lane. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers initially believed the call to be a shooting, but they learned when they arrived that the man had been assaulted.
He was rushed to an area hospital. Investigators believe it was an argument that turned into a fight.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the man who was critically injured in the assault. Investigators have not identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the fight. It also remains unknown what the men were arguing about before the physical altercation took place.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who explained how we got it through their initial response and preliminary investigation at the scene.