Oldest living Georgia WWII veteran honored by Cobb County leaders

The Brief A local World War II veteran is celebrating his 107th birthday after being honored by Cobb County leaders on Tuesday night. Charlie Duncan is recognized as the oldest living World War II veteran in Georgia and was sworn into the military on his 25th birthday. The centenarian attributes his long life to staying active and keeping a sense of humor.



A local World War II veteran was honored by Cobb County leaders on Tuesday night ahead of his 107th birthday.

What we know:

Charlie Duncan, who turns 107 on Wednesday, received a special county proclamation naming May 27, 2026, as Charlie Duncan Day in Cobb County. He is recognized as the oldest living World War II veteran in the state of Georgia.

On Tuesday night, county commissioners celebrated his long life and service, which began when he was sworn into the U.S. Army on his 25th birthday. He served his country as a member of the 578th Engineers.

"At 107 years old, he has touched numerous lives, served his country with honor and remains an inspiration to all who know him," said Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell. His family shared in the pride of the moment during a dinner celebration where he sat at the head of the table wearing his age on his cap. His daughter, Selena Hill, noted that he is just a country boy and the honor makes the family proud.

What we don't know:

Official records do not detail the exact location where his engineering unit was deployed during the war, just that he was in Germany.

Dig deeper:

More than eight decades after his service, he still stays connected by gathering for lunch with a group of 10 or 12 fellow veterans. People frequently stop him to talk and express gratitude for his service, which his family calls amazing. When asked why he thinks people take time out of their lives to shake his hand, he joked, "Because I'm old!"

He maintains that the secret to his extreme longevity is staying active. Over the years, he kept busy with water aerobics, square dancing, and working outside. "Always had a big garden that kept me busy, keeping up my yard," Duncan said. He also emphasizes the importance of keeping a positive, joyful attitude every day. "If you can't have fun in life, it's not worth living," he said.

What's next:

The community celebration on Tuesday night is only the beginning of his milestone festivities. On Wednesday, which marks his actual birthday, his family says there's another party planned with more cake to celebrate turning 107.