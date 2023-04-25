Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Troup County woman

article

Troup County deputies are asking the public for help finding a 74-year-old woman who went missing while driving Monday night.

Officials say 74-year-old Sherry Arrington left her home on Hightower Road and was last seen around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Board Street and Country Club in LaGrange, Georgia.

According to deputies, the missing woman is in a 2018 red Nissan Versa with the license plate RHU8285 and damage to its hood.

Arrington is described as being between 4-feet-6 and 4-feet10-inches tall with a weight of 115 pounds. She has long gray hair and brown eyes.

(Troup County Sheriff's Office)

It's not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have seen Arrington or her car, call 911.