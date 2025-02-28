Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video in QB Carson Beck car theft case

The Brief Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz were stolen from his Miami home. Police arrested 20-year-old Tykwon Anderson, who allegedly confessed to the crime. If convicted, Anderson faces more than 30 years in prison, while authorities continue investigating other suspects.



Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck became the victim of a high-end car theft when thieves broke into his Miami home, making off with his Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz.

Beck currently plays for the Miami Hurricanes. He previously played for the Georgia Bulldogs where he was part of two national championships in 2021 and 2022.

What we know:

Beck and his girlfriend had recently moved into their Miami home, and their security system was not yet active at the time of the break-in.

According to police, the thieves first moved his girlfriend’s Range Rover before stealing Beck’s two luxury vehicles.

Surveillance footage and law enforcement reports suggest the suspects specifically targeted the high-end cars.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Tykwon Anderson, who, along with two others, allegedly jumped a fence, broke into the Range Rover, and used it to open the garage door, giving them access to the vehicles inside. Police say Anderson later confessed to the burglary.

The backstory:

Beck told police that the only unlocked entry point was the garage door, which the suspects used to gain access.

The couple had left their car keys inside the house, making it easier for the thieves to take the vehicles once they entered.

What's next:

If convicted, Anderson faces more than 30 years in prison. The case has added to growing concerns over high-end vehicle thefts in Miami, raising questions about security measures for luxury homeowners and what steps they can take to protect themselves from similar crimes.