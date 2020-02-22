Sheriff searching for missing Oconee County teenager

Deputies in Oconee County need your help to find a missing teenaged girl.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Julia Mann was last seen in the area of the Rowan Oak subdivision off of Rocky Branch Road.

Officials do not know what Mann was wearing last time she was seen or anything about where she might be.

In the two photos shared on the Oconee Sheriff's Facebook page, Mann has shoulder-length hair. Her ears are also pierced multiple times.

If you have any information that can help officials find Mann, please call 707-769-3945 or Investigator Sanders at by email at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.