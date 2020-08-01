Sheriff: Off-duty Georgia officer arrested after struggle in nightclub

A Georgia police officer is in custody charged with theft after an incident at a nightclub early Saturday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to The Crazy Bull club on the 400 block of Second Street after reports of a theft a cellphone around 3 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told the responding deputies that a 31-year-old victim had put down his cell phone and 24-year-old Gary Jemod Jones tried to pick it up and walk away.

Security stopped Jones and, after learning that Jones was an off-duty officer, officials say the victim agreed not to press charges if the phone was returned. Jones, however, denied that he took the phone and struggled with deputies before being put under arrest, officials said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

While escorting Jones out of the club's office, deputies say Jones began to resist again and only complied after one of the law enforcement agents used a Taser. Still, deputies say they had to physically put Jones in the patrol car.

Jones was charged with felony theft by taking and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer. The arrested officer is now being held at the Bibb County Jail on a $5,350 bond.

Advertisement

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.