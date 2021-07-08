Sheriff: Man seen covering woman's security camera in Bartow County

article

Deputies in Bartow County are asking the public for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing on a woman's property.

The Bartow County Sheriff shared a photo of the man on Facebook, saying that they wanted help finding out who he is.

Deputies say they were called to Dean Manor Drive in Cartersville on July 2 in regards to a report of trespassing.

According to investigators, the subject was seen on security footage trying to stick something on the woman's camera with a pole. When the victim woke up, she discovered the man had prevented the camera from seeing her driveway.

Officials do not believe anything was stolen from the victim's property at the time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office at 770-382-5050 ext. 6027.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.