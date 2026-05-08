Sheriff Labat breaks silence on Rashaad Muhammad medical case

The Brief Rashaad Muhammad, a former Fulton County Jail inmate, had his legs and fingers removed after a bladder infection allegedly went untreated for 11 days. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent review of the medical complications suffered by Muhammad. At least three county commissioners are calling for Gov. Brian Kemp to intervene and potentially suspend Labat following the incident.



Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, in a statement issued on Friday, is calling for an independent state investigation after a former jail inmate lost his legs and fingers due to medical complications.

Fulton County Jail investigation

What we know:

Sheriff Patrick Labat confirmed Friday that he asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to review the case of Rashaad Muhammad. Muhammad went into septic shock and required amputations after a bladder infection was reportedly ignored for 11 days while he was in custody.

Labat described the reports of Muhammad’s condition as "deeply troubling and heartbreaking." The GBI confirmed its investigation is open and ongoing as leaders look for accountability regarding medical procedures, staffing, and inmate welfare.

Labat's response to critics

What they're saying:

"If failures occurred within our system, they will be addressed," Labat said in a statement released Friday. The sheriff noted the jail has faced decades of overcrowding and staffing shortages but stated those "cannot become excuses" for the treatment of people in his care.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdul-Rahman previously asked the board to contact the governor, stating she would not "turn the other way" regarding accountability. However, Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. questioned if the sheriff should be held personally responsible for medical provider issues.

September bladder infection

The backstory:

The calls for action follow allegations from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Muhammad. Crump said Muhammad begged for medicine for over a week before his condition turned into life-altering septic shock.