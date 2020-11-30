Expand / Collapse search
Sheriff: Hospitalized Georgia deputy home, continues to recover

Published 
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CARROLLTON, Ga. - The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says a deputy who was hospitalized last week returned home on Monday but still needs the community's prayers.

Last Wednesday, the sheriff's office said that Lt. Richard Harrison was admitted to the hospital with a high fever and difficulty breathing.

A few days later, officials say that Harrison's chest X-rays showed improvement and his oxygen has been holding steady.

"Praise God! He's home! He still has a long road to go, his breathing is not 100%, but PRAISE GOD he is home with his family! He's looking to be out of work for the next several weeks, so please just continue to pray for complete healing!" the sheriff's office posts on their Facebook page.

Officials say Harrison was known and loved by the community and needs their help to get better.

Doctors have not ruled out a possible COVID-19 infection but are waiting on test results to determine what could have caused the sudden health problems.

The lieutenant also had a special message for all those keeping him in their prayers.

"To everyone! Thank you all for your prayers, texts, calls, and the love you've shown for an old dirt road deputy!" Lt. Harrison writes.

Doctors say the next few weeks will be critical in his recovery.

