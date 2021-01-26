Sheriff: Hall County man charged with child molestation, sexual battery

article

Deputies have arrested and charged a 29-year-old Cleveland, Georgia man with child molestation.

Officials say deputies took Charles Daniel Gee into custody on Jan. 22 after obtaining a warrant the same day.

According to investigators, Gee is accused of molesting a female child on either Aug. 21 or Aug. 22, 2020 at a residence on the 3,000 block of Georgia 369/Browns Bridge Road.

Gee knew his victim prior to the assault, officials said.

The investigation began on Dec. 17 when an adult family member of the victim reported it after they were told.

Gee is now in custody at the Hall County Jail without bond charged with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

The investigation is ongoing.