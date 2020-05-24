Sheriff: Georgia inmate on the run after escaping work duty

article

Georgia deputies are searching for an inmate who is on the run after escaping work detail Sunday.

The Lamar County Sheriff says they are on the lookout for 23-year-old Julian Tyler Veloz.

Veloz is reported to have ran away from this Sheriff's Office outside detail around 1 p.m and was last seen on Roberta Drive.

Officials say Veloz was still wearing his orange T-shirt and orange and white pants.

According to records, Veloz was in custody under charges of theft by receiving stolen property and obstructing law enforcement officers in January.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately.