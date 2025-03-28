Sheriff Scandrett announces 107 arrests during Operation Safe Henry

The Brief Operation Safe Henry resulted in 107 arrests and 138 warrants cleared during a weeklong effort targeting individuals with outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. The operation focused on crimes ranging from traffic violations to drug offenses and aggravated assault, aiming to improve community safety across Henry County. Multiple agencies, including the DeKalb and Fulton County Sheriff’s Offices and the Henry County Police Department, partnered in the coordinated crackdown.



A weeklong, multi-agency warrant roundup in Henry County has resulted in more than 100 arrests, as local law enforcement agencies teamed up to target individuals with outstanding warrants for both felony and misdemeanor charges.

What we know:

The initiative, dubbed Operation Safe Henry, wrapped up Friday. Since its launch on Monday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with several metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies, has cleared 138 warrants and made 107 arrests.

The warrants covered a range of offenses, including traffic violations, drug-related crimes, and aggravated assault.

What they're saying:

"This is important for us in Henry because we don’t want to tolerate foolishness, quite frankly," said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. "Every now and again, folks become comfortable thinking law enforcement is asleep. But we’re not asleep at the wheel — especially here in the metro Atlanta area, where we stand together shoulder to shoulder."

The operation involved support from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henry County Police Department. Officials say the goal of the roundup is to enhance public safety by holding offenders accountable and sending a message that outstanding warrants will not be ignored.

What's next:

More details on the outcomes of the operation are expected to be released in the coming days.