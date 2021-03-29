Sheriff: 16-year-old Dawson County girl reportedly missing for hours

article

Georgia deputies are desperately looking for a 16-year-old Dawson County girl who went missing late Sunday evening.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Stacy Chatham was seen on camera leaving her home around midnight. That was the last time anyone reported seeing her.

Officials describe the missing teen as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Chatham was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and camouflage sweat pants.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Deputies are also looking for Chatham's vehicle, a 2013 silver Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information about where Stacy Chatham could be, please call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.