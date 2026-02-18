Shell-ebrating good times at Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest

The Brief The 38th annual Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest is happening this Saturday and Sunday at 1093 Peachtree Street Northeast. The event is essentially a two-day celebration of delicious roasted and chargrilled oysters, and also features lots of beer and live music. Hours for this year’s Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets are $25 for the weekend and $20 for Sunday only.



What started as a parking lot party featuring beer and oysters has turned into one of the most anticipated weekends of the year in Atlanta.

The 38th annual Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest is happening Saturday, Feb. 21, and Sunday, Feb. 22, at 1093 Peachtree Street Northeast (just two blocks from Steamhouse Lounge, at the corner of Peachtree and 12th Streets). And yes, you read that correctly: this is the 38th year for the event, which is essentially a two-day celebration of delicious roasted and chargrilled oysters.

"I’ve got a semi tractor trailer truck coming with one million oysters in it," owner Sam Weyman told us ahead of last year’s event. "And we have great big, huge wood grills. We shovel oysters on, we shovel oysters into big buckets…that’s 35 oysters for $30."

So, yes…there will be oysters aplenty. But the festival also features a packed lineup of live music both days (including Francisco Vidal, Classic City Jukebox, Nashville Nation, Hallpass, and Mo Lowda & The Humble), a full bar, and other restaurant specialties including lobster bisque, low country boil, and po’ boy sandwiches.

Hours for this year’s Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets are $25 for the weekend and $20 for Sunday only. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Steamhouse Lounge, shucking some oysters and getting ready for this year’s big event!