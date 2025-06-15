‘She definitely saved his life’: daughter acts fast on Father’s Day

article

A 92-year-old man escaped a house fire, thanks to his daughter, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue officials.

What we know:

The man’s daughter had cameras set up around the house on Colby Court in Atlanta to monitor her visually impaired father.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, the woman noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the small kitchen fire and took the man to the hospital to be evaluated.

Officials said the house is repairable.

What they're saying:

"It’s very important that, here on Father’s Day, that we’re talking about taking care of our parents, our fathers and mothers. This lady did an excellent job making sure that she’s monitoring her father," said Matt Driver of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. "She definitely saved his life."

What we don't know:

Fire officials did not say what caused the fire.