Shaky Knees replacing Music Midtown at Piedmont Park?

The Shaky Knees Music Festival will take place from Sept. 19 to 21, 2025, at its "new home" of Piedmont Park, according to its website.

The festival, traditionally held in early May, was previously hosted at Central Park on North Avenue.

While the 2025 lineup has not yet been announced, the website states that more than 60 bands perform each year, offering a diverse mix of world-renowned acts and emerging artists.

Since its debut in 2013, the festival has featured notable performers such as Arcade Fire, Weezer, The Offspring, Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, The Lumineers, Band of Horses, Modest Mouse, Wilco, Dropkick Murphys, Old Crow Medicine Show, Jane's Addiction, The Decemberists, Huey Lewis and the News, Portugal. The Man, and Cage the Elephant.

In previous years, Music Midtown occupied Piedmont Park in September. However, the 2024 Music Midtown festival was canceled, as announced in May.