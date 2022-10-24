Sex offender wanted in connection to disappearance of Clayton County teen, police say

article

Police say a Clayton County teen is believed to have run off with a 30-year-old registered sex offender earlier this year.

Tanaya Brooks was last seen the afternoon of May 18 along Hawthorne Drive in Riverdale. Clayton County police say Brooks was 17 at the time. She is now 18 years old.

Police say she left with Keandre King who police say must register as a sex offender following a prior conviction.

Brooks is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Investigators believe she has been bounding around from one hotel to another in the Godby Road area including the Motel 6, Econo Lodge, and Quality Inn.

Detectives say warrants for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody have been obtained for King.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooks or King is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.