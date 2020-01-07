Severe weather threat expands: Tornado WATCH for most of north Georgia

The FOX 5 Storm Team continues to monitor a developing dynamic storm system that will bring the threat of severe weather to a large area of the Southeast through Saturday night. The greatest threat for severe storms capable of damaging winds and tornadoes will be in the Gulf South region.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of metro Atlanta including DeKalb and Fulton counties until 9 p.m. This means that conditions are favorable for the development of torandoes.

Still expecting strong to severe storms late Saturday afternoon and evening across North Georgia.

Now is the time to prepare for this storm by keeping informed of the changes to the forecast and having a plan ready to go in a possible tornado spin-up, strong straight-line winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hail.

As of Saturday morning, parts of North Georgia are in an Enhanced Risk (threat level of 3 out of 5) to see a severe storm that could produce damaging winds and a quick spin-up tornado. Our threat will be with a line of storms moving rapidly from west to east Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Before the storms arrive, there will be a Wind Advisory for wind gusts 35 mph or greater and a High Wind WARNING for gusts 55 mph or greater. Tree damage and power outages could happen.

Then the line of storms arrives by 4 p.m with the possibility of damaging winds to 60 mph and quick spin-up tornadoes.

The National Weather Service included the following Georgia counties in the Tornado Watch: Bartow County, Carroll County, Floyd County, Gordon County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Union County, Towns County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Haralson County, Douglas County, DeKalb County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Troup County, Meriweather County, Chattooga County.

In North Carolina, Clay County is under the Tornado watch, while Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama are also under a Tornado watch.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has great weather resource for your smart device. Make sure to download the FOX 5 Storm Team app for changes in the weather, which could impact your weekend.