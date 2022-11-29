Severe weather outlook: Is Georgia getting a tornado?

The FOX 5 Storm Team is carefully watching a system moving eastward into the metro Atlanta area. The line of strong to severe weather storms are expected to cross North Georgia Tuesday night into our neighborhoods Wednesday morning.

Here's everything you need to know to be prepared:

How bad is it?

Let's put it like this: The FOX 5 Storm Team says if you wake up past 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you'll completely miss the storm. Still, we're expecting gusty, damaging winds at around 60 mph overnight and a brief, heavy rain. We're not expecting any tornados anytime soon, as that threat seems to remain to the west of the state.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What time will be the worst?

The worst of the storm is expected to pass over our area between the early 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. hours as the weather system continues to travel east. So far, the accumulated rainfall isn't expected to exceed 1.5-inches. We will keep you updated if anything changes.

Who is getting hit the hardest?

Check on your friends and family across Baton Rouge, Jackson, Miss., Memphis, and western Alabama. Residents in these four parts of the south received severe weather warnings, including destructive hail, long-track tornados and flash flooding, all in the past few hours.

How can I prepare myself?

Unless you work overnight, you'll likely sleep right through this heavy weather. The FOX 5 Storm Team expects the worst to be over by 7 a.m. In the off-chance that you lose power, please report it as soon as possible. Georgia Power says it's important not to assume your neighbors already have. Don't forget your umbrella and maybe even a raincoat to combat the light showers during your morning commute.

Tune into FOX 5 Atlanta for the latest weather coverage.