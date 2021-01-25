Severe thunderstorms, dense fog possible overnight

It will be feeling like spring over the next 24 hours, including the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms overnight for part of north Georgia.

A few storms in the early morning hours will be capable of damaging winds, heavy rain, and a brief spin-up tornado.

In northeast Georgia, where the wedge of cool air has been all day, there will be some dense fog into the morning before the rain and storms arrive.

The main storm window for Atlanta will be from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

