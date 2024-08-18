Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued across metro Atlanta

Both severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued across metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

A severe weather warning is issued when a storm is already in the area or forthcoming. They typically last anywhere between 20 minutes to an hour and the big push for safety is to take cover.

One severe thunderstorm warning will be in place until 6:15 p.m. for Meriwether and Coweta counties.

Another will be in place until 5:45 p.m. for Newton, Heard, Carroll and Butts counties.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when stormy weather is possible. It does not necessarily mean it will occur.

The severe thunderstorm watch will be in place until 11 p.m. for the following counties:

Douglas County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Spalding County, Fayette County, Walton County, Oconee County, Gwinnett County, Clayton County, Fulton County, Polk County, Paulding County, Lamar County, Heard County, Butts County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Clarke County, Newton County, Coweta County, Upson County and Meriwether County.

