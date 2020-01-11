Severe storm damages buildings, topples trees in NW Georgia

A severe storm system bringing heavy rains and wind across north Georgia caused significant damage and left many without power Saturday.

In Rome, Georgia, the storm left widespread damage in its wake, toppling trees and damaging buildings. A home on Kenwood Drive in the city had its roof blown off. Trees also toppled on at least one home and multiple vehicles on Norwood Street. Fire officials tell FOX 5 the most damage is in the western area of Rome.

Near Georgia's border to Alabama, the storm smashed through a Goody's department store in Bremen, Georgia. A FOX 5 viewer shared photos of half the brick building completely blown open and bricks covering the parking lot. Only three of the letters of the store's name stayed on the building.

The storms also blew the roof off First Presbyterian Church in Euharlee, Georgia in Bartow County, leaving the inside exposed to the elements. Wooden debris from the small church spilled onto the neighboring cemetery.

The Bartow Fire Department told FOX 5 multiple trees and power lines are down across the county and that there has been reported roof damage to at least two large buildings.

Some properties on Carson Loop also had to be evacuated temporarily after a tree fell on a gas tank, causing a leak.

The severe storm blew the roof off a church in Euharlee, Georgia.

On Interstate 20 in Carroll County, sheets of rain and intense winds whipped over bridges, slamming traveling vehicles.

Georgia Power reported that outages caused by the storm are affecting over 30,000 people in northwest Georgia. The company reported that they are assessing the conditions of some outages, but could have others repaired by after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Fallen trees damaged power lines in Rome, Georgia. (@Mr_Rains_)

In total, the storm system has killed at least nine people in Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama, including two first responders.

