Several major retailers limiting egg purchases due to nationwide shortage

article

The Brief Retailers including Trader Joe’s, Costco, and Kroger are limiting egg purchases due to ongoing shortages. Egg prices have surged, averaging over $4.20 per dozen, with some locations charging up to $12. The USDA predicts egg prices will rise another 20% in 2025 due to the ongoing impact of bird flu.



Egg shortages continue to impact grocery stores nationwide, leading to purchase limits for shoppers at major retailers, according to Business Insider.

What we know:

Trader Joe’s has capped purchases at one dozen per customer, while Costco is limiting shoppers to three cartons. Some Kroger locations are allowing only two dozen eggs per customer, and reports indicate that Sprouts, Whole Foods, Aldi, and Safeway have also implemented restrictions in some stores.

The shortage has led to soaring prices, with the average cost of a dozen eggs now exceeding $4.20—almost $2 more than a year ago. In certain areas, a dozen eggs are selling for as much as $12.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts egg prices will increase by another 20% in 2025, citing the continued impact of bird flu on poultry farms as a primary factor.

In the last 30 days, the bird flu has been detected in approximately 149 flocks, affecting more than 23 million birds.

RELATED STORIES

What you can do:

Experts advise against panic buying. Even if there are no restrictions placed on purchases at your local grocery store at this time, if consumers continue to buy large quantities of eggs, that will contribute to the egg shortage and could bring about more limitations. Additionally, eggs do have a shelf life. You either need to use the eggs that you buy within a certain amount of time or freeze them.

How Long Are Eggs Good?

Eggs purchased from grocery stores are typically good for 4 to 5 weeks when stored properly, according to Taste of Home. To maximize freshness:

Store eggs on a refrigerator shelf, not in the door, to maintain a consistent temperature.

Keep eggs in the coldest part of the refrigerator.

Do not leave eggs unrefrigerated for more than 2 hours.

How to Tell If an Egg Is Fresh

A simple float test can help determine an egg’s freshness:

Fresh eggs will lie flat at the bottom of a bowl of water.

Older eggs will tilt or stand upright but remain submerged—they’re still safe to use for baking or boiling.

Bad eggs will float—these should be discarded.

Another method is the shake test: Hold an egg to your ear and gently shake it. If you hear liquid sloshing, the egg is no longer fresh.

How to Freeze Raw Eggs

Don't freeze in shells

If freezing whole eggs, beat them lightly together before freezing.

Add salt or sugar to prevent the yolks from becoming rubbery.

Use airtight freezer-safe containers and label with the date.

Use the frozen eggs within one year.

What's next:

With egg shortages persisting and prices climbing, knowing how to store and test eggs for freshness can help shoppers make the most of their purchases.