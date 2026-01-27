Several Georgia schools report weather-related closings, delays

The closings come as parts of North Georgia work to clean up after a weekend winter ice storm.

Several schools and one college will be closed or delayed on Wednesday as parts of North Georgia recover from a weekend ice storm.

Banks County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Catoosa County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, but students will have a virtual learning day.

Dawson County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Wednesday.

Elbert County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Franklin County Schools will not have classes, but staff are set to report at 10 a.m.

Habersham County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Hart County Schools will not have class, but staff must report at 10 a.m.

Lumpkin County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Wednesday.

Madison County Schools will have a digital learning day, but staff must be at work by 10 a.m.

Oconee County Schools will be delayed by two hours on Wednesday.

Rabun County Schools will be closed, but staff must report to work by 10 a.m.

Stephens County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

White County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.