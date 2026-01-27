Expand / Collapse search

Several Georgia schools report weather-related closings, delays

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 27, 2026 5:12pm EST
Habersham County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Several schools will remain closed or be delayed on Wednesday. 
    • The closings come as parts of North Georgia work to clean up after a weekend winter ice storm. 

ATLANTA - Several schools and one college will be closed or delayed on Wednesday as parts of North Georgia recover from a weekend ice storm. 

  • Banks County Schools will be closed on Wednesday. 
  • Catoosa County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, but students will have a virtual learning day. 
  • Dawson County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Wednesday.  
  • Elbert County Schools will be closed on Wednesday. 
  • Franklin County Schools will not have classes, but staff are set to report at 10 a.m. 
  • Habersham County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
  • Hart County Schools will not have class, but staff must report at 10 a.m. 
  • Lumpkin County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Wednesday. 
  • Madison County Schools will have a digital learning day, but staff must be at work by 10 a.m. 
  • Oconee County Schools will be delayed by two hours on Wednesday. 
  • Rabun County Schools will be closed, but staff must report to work by 10 a.m. 
  • Stephens County Schools will be closed on Wednesday. 
  • White County Schools will be closed on Wednesday. 
  • Athens Technical College will open at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 
Habersham CountyWhite CountyBanks CountyDawson CountyLumpkin CountyMadison CountyOconee CountyRabun CountyAthens-Clarke County