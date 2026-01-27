Several Georgia schools report weather-related closings, delays
ATLANTA - Several schools and one college will be closed or delayed on Wednesday as parts of North Georgia recover from a weekend ice storm.
- Banks County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
- Catoosa County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, but students will have a virtual learning day.
- Dawson County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Wednesday.
- Elbert County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
- Franklin County Schools will not have classes, but staff are set to report at 10 a.m.
- Habersham County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
- Hart County Schools will not have class, but staff must report at 10 a.m.
- Lumpkin County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Wednesday.
- Madison County Schools will have a digital learning day, but staff must be at work by 10 a.m.
- Oconee County Schools will be delayed by two hours on Wednesday.
- Rabun County Schools will be closed, but staff must report to work by 10 a.m.
- Stephens County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
- White County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
- Athens Technical College will open at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.