Seven indicted in Valdosta cartel drug pipeline across Georgia

The Brief A major Valdosta cartel drug indictment has unmasked a massive fentanyl and meth ring run by a Georgia state prisoner. Federal agents seized $225,000 worth of drugs and shut down two hidden production labs operating across seven Georgia counties. Seven people face life in prison after a Homeland Security Task Force tracked contraband cellphone communications inside state walls.



A federal grand jury has indicted seven people for running a massive fentanyl and methamphetamine pipeline directed by a state prison inmate with ties to Mexican cartels. The criminal ring operated across a footprint spanning Hall, Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Fulton, Douglas, and Spalding counties, according to federal prosecutors.

What we know:

A Homeland Security Task Force investigation led to a federal indictment charging seven people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes announced the charges on Wednesday in Valdosta.

Investigators stated that Luis Alfonso Ramirez, a 40-year-old inmate at Washington State Prison, ran the network using smuggled cellphones. Law enforcement officials said Ramirez is a member of the Norteños criminal street gang and has direct links to Mexican drug cartels.

According to court documents, the conspiracy ran from as early as October 2024 until May. During the multi-agency crackdown, officers uncovered two hidden drug labs and seized 35 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine alongside 3.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl.

The seized narcotics carry an estimated street value of $225,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Agents also uncovered $145,000 in cash during the raids.

The investigation explicitly targeted a network reaching deeply into multiple Georgia communities. Federal prosecutors identified the indicted individuals as Jacquez Latron Franks, 41, of Gainesville; Ramiro Villa Chaves, 39, of Union City; Misael Benitez Bustos, 33, of Hampton; Alejandro Renteria Blanco, 46, of Lilburn; Bergin Zeylaya Flores, 26, of Brookhaven; and Monique Renee Burton, 32, of Gainesville.

All seven defendants face a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted of the drug conspiracy charges. Court records show that Franks and Chaves both hold separate prior serious drug felony convictions.

By the numbers:

Four of the indicted individuals are currently in the country illegally, according to federal statements. Prosecutors confirmed that Chaves, Bustos, Blanco, and Flores had been previously deported or removed from the United States before returning to participate in the drug ring.

The multi-agency task force began tracking the operations in July 2025. The investigation spanned from Valdosta State Prison down to local neighborhoods across the Atlanta metro region.

What we don't know:

The exact dates for the initial court appearances in Albany have not been scheduled by the U.S. Magistrate Court. Authorities have also not revealed how the contraband cellphones were originally smuggled into the state prisons.