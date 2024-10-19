Services for Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith announced

article

Celebration of life services have been announced for popular Atlanta radio host, Wanda Smith, who died last week after celebrating her birthday.

A public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willie Watkins Funeral Home, located on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta. A homegoing service is to follow on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell.

Smith began co-hosting on the "Frank and Wanda in the Morning" show for V-103 – known then as WVEE-FM – in 1998. She held that position for over two decades. Up until she was ousted in 2019, the Atlanta-Constitution Journal reported her only year off as 2013. She returned in 2014 to co-host alongside Ryan Cameron.

Aside from her radio work, Smith was also a notable comedian. Not only was she credited as one of the writers of the hit TV series "Def Comedy Jam" and BET's "Comicview," but for a long time, she had a weekly set at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross. She also made appearances in several films, including Tyler Perry's "Madea Goes to Jail" and "Madea's Witness Protection."

Smith is survived by her husband, LaMorris Sellers, her sons and her grandchildren.

Her cause of death has not yet been released.