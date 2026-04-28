Serious crash shuts down I-20 westbound near Hamilton E. Holmes
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ATLANTA - A serious crash shut down Interstate 20 in the westbound lanes overnight near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.
What we know:
Authorities responded to the scene and reported multiple injuries.
Traffic was impacted for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Additional details about the victims’ conditions have not been released.
What's next:
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information. Check back for an update.