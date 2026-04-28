Serious crash shuts down I-20 westbound near Hamilton E. Holmes

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The Brief A crash shut down I-20 westbound near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive overnight. Officials reported multiple injuries at the scene. The cause of the crash and number of vehicles involved remain unknown.



A serious crash shut down Interstate 20 in the westbound lanes overnight near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the scene and reported multiple injuries.

Traffic was impacted for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Additional details about the victims’ conditions have not been released.

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information. Check back for an update.