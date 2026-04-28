Expand / Collapse search

Serious crash shuts down I-20 westbound near Hamilton E. Holmes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 28, 2026 5:30am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A crash shut down I-20 westbound near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive overnight.
    • Officials reported multiple injuries at the scene.
    • The cause of the crash and number of vehicles involved remain unknown.

ATLANTA - A serious crash shut down Interstate 20 in the westbound lanes overnight near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the scene and reported multiple injuries. 

Traffic was impacted for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Additional details about the victims’ conditions have not been released.

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information. Check back for an update.

The Source

  • Preliminary information provided by Atlanta Police Department. Information above subject to change. 

AtlantaTrafficNews