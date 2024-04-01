Serious crash on I-75NB in Bartow County closes lanes Monday morning

A serious crash shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Bartow County on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before the exit for SR 140, Folsom Road.

The crash is also affecting traffic in the southbound lanes.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it is unknown at this time how long it will take to clear. They suggest drivers use Highway 41 as an alternate route.

This story is developing.