1 dead after crash near Piedmont Avenue, Monroe Drive in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Monday morning near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue NE and Monroe Drive NE.

What we know:



The crash, which happened shortly after 10 a.m., involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and captured video of at least one person being removed from the wreckage and loaded into an ambulance.

Atlanta police confirmed shortly before noon that one person had died as a result of the crash. Authorities also reported multiple injuries, though the exact number of people hurt is not yet known.

As of mid-day, the intersection remains blocked, and drivers are advised to avoid the area while emergency crews continue their work.

What we don't know:



It is still unclear what caused the crash. Police have not released information about the identities of those involved or the total number of people injured.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 will provide updates as more details become available.