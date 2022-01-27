Serial robbery suspect caught with a bit of luck, police say

Fayetteville police have arrested a suspected serial robber who officers say hit stores twice this week. But when he came back a third time, officers were waiting for him.

Law enforcement officers often say that crimes are solved with a combination of hard work and a bit of luck and this is a good example.

Police say they were on the lookout for Charlie Jackson and his beat-up pickup truck after he allegedly held up two stores at gunpoint this week on back-to-back days.

On the third day, a police surveillance team was waiting for him, and officers say he showed up. They say they tailed his pickup through Fayetteville, Fayette County and into Coweta County.

But in the changing of jurisdiction, they lost sight of him. Here's where the luck comes in, at least for police.

The officers find Charlie Jackson's truck broken down on the side of the road. He'd swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and got his truck stuck.

Jackson is accused of holding up employees of the City Gear shoe store in the Fayetteville Pavilion shopping center on Sunday. The next day, they say he hit the GJK Food Mart on State Road 85.

Police say the arrest was a team effort with deputies from Fayette and Coweta counties.

Jackson faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnappings, and weapons charges. He was being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond.

