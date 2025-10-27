Serial killer expert brings live show to Duluth

The Brief World-renowned criminologist Dr. Scott Bonn will share stories of some of the most notorious serial killers in a live event at Duluth’s Gas South Theater next week. "Serial Killers With Dr. Scott Bonn" will feature stories of Dr. Bonn's own experiences with convicted serial killers, including "Son of Sam" David Berkowitz and Dennis Rader (known as "BTK"). Dr. Bonn also promises a Q&A session during which audience members may finall get the answers to any question they ever had about serial killers "but were afraid to ask."



Dracula, Frankenstein, and werewolves get plenty of play on screens this time of year — but as any true crime fan knows, far scarier monsters exist in real life.

What we know:

World-renowned criminologist Dr. Scott Bonn will share the stories of some of the most notorious serial killers in history in "Serial Killers With Dr. Scott Bonn," a live event at Duluth’s Gas South Theater next Wednesday, November 5th. The 90-minute show will feature Dr. Bonn’s analysis of what drives these murderers, along with stories of his own real experiences with convicted serial killers including David Berkowitz and Dennis Rader. The evening will also feature a question-and-answer session.

If Dr. Bonn’s name sounds familiar, it’s likely because you’ve read his popular book "Why We Love Serial Killers: The Curious Appeal of the World’s Most Savage Murderers" or seen him featured on television networks including Oxygen and Investigation Discovery. His "Serial Killers With Dr. Scott Bonn" tour will also include a stop in Augusta on November 6th, and is booked into venues across the country throughout 2026 — further evidence of a true crime fascination among the general public that only seems to grow each year.

Next Wednesday’s show at Gas South Theater (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth) will start at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier. Tickets range from $22.55 to $64.05 — for more information, click here.