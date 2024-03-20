Serial burglar with distinctive gait hits businesses in Coweta County

Coweta County investigators are looking for a burglar who broke into six businesses last week, many of them restaurants.

One of the restaurants hit was the Golden Krust located along State Road 34. When the deputies arrived, they soon learned their suspect had made a busy night of it.

"While on-scene there, they discovered that a business in the same location was also burglarized, and as it would turn out, multiple businesses in the area, some in Newnan PD’s jurisdiction was also broken into," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix.

Surveillance footage of the man investigators are trying to identify. It shows him wearing a hood and mask. Investigators say the way he walks may be recognizable to someone out there.

"The video of the male walking away from one of the businesses with a cash register, he does appear to have a distinctive gait. We’re hoping someone in the community can recognize that and let us know who it is," said Sgt. Nix.

Authorities are Coweta County are searching for a man who broke into several business on March 13, 2024. (Supplied)

In all, the man is wanted for burglaries in both Coweta County and the city of Newnan including the Golden Krust Oriental Marketplace, Marco’s Pizza, Captain D’s, Big Joe’s Bar and Grill, and Sweet Krunch. He is accused of an attempted burglary at Car Wash Junction.

Anyone with information that can help authorities identify this man should call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office or the Newnan Police Department.