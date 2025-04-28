Senoia police looking for hit-and-run driver after car damaged
SENOIA, Ga. - Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run that happened during Friday night’s "Alive After Five" event in downtown Senoia.
What we know:
Officers said a parked 2017 Toyota Corolla was hit along Travis Street sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The car was left with damage to the driver's side door, according to investigators.
Courtesy of Senoia Police Department
What you can do:
Please contact the Senoia Police Department at 770-599-3256 and a leave a message for Sgt. Chris Black with one of our administrative clerks, or email him at CBlack@Senoia.com.