Senoia police looking for hit-and-run driver after car damaged

article

The Brief A parked 2017 Toyota Corolla was damaged in a hit-and-run Friday night during Senoia’s "Alive After Five" event. The incident happened along Travis Street between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Police are asking witnesses to contact the Senoia Police Department with any information.



Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run that happened during Friday night’s "Alive After Five" event in downtown Senoia.

What we know:

Officers said a parked 2017 Toyota Corolla was hit along Travis Street sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The car was left with damage to the driver's side door, according to investigators.

Courtesy of Senoia Police Department

What you can do:

Please contact the Senoia Police Department at 770-599-3256 and a leave a message for Sgt. Chris Black with one of our administrative clerks, or email him at CBlack@Senoia.com.