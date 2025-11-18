Senoia father arrested on child sexual exploitation charges after federal tip

The Brief A 40-year-old Senoia man was arrested after a federal tip about child sexual exploitation. Investigators say he had photos and videos categorized as child sexual abuse material. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.



A Senoia man has been arrested and charged in connection with an online child exploitation investigation, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

What we know:

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old [Name: Hoover] was taken into custody at his Senoia home last month. He faces two counts of sexual exploitation of children, accused of possessing both photos and videos categorized as child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said the investigation began last summer after NCMEC alerted local law enforcement to potential online activity linked to the suspect. Deputies with the Coweta County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, part of the department’s Crime Suppression Unit, pursued the case, leading to Hoover’s arrest.

What they're saying:

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood emphasized the seriousness of these cases, noting his department’s ongoing commitment to investigating and prosecuting crimes against children.

"These cases are investigated by the Coweta County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, part of the Crime Suppression Unit here in Coweta County," Wood said.

Hoover was initially booked into the Coweta County Jail, where he remained for a time before posting bond.

What's next:

The investigation remains active as authorities continue to review evidence gathered during the search and arrest.