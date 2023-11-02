Senate subcommittee meeting to discuss problems at Fulton County Jail

This morning, state leaders are convening for their inaugural subcommittee meeting to address the conditions at the Fulton County Jail. Mounting concerns have arisen in the wake of 10 deaths in jail custody this year, with the Justice Department also launching an investigation into the matter.

State leaders, including the lieutenant governor and state senators, established this subcommittee in response to the 10 inmate deaths that have occurred within the jail this year. Their primary objective is to identify solutions to longstanding issues within the facility.

For several months, there has been an escalating call for action regarding the Fulton County Jail, with local leaders characterizing the situation as a crisis. Attorney Sara Eslami, who represents clients in the Fulton County Jail, has described the conditions as inhumane.

Among the 10 individuals who have died in jail custody this year, one case that gained attention was that of LaShawn Thompson. Thompson was initially arrested on a misdemeanor charge and held in the jail, but later, his body was discovered covered in insects.

These rising concerns prompted state lawmakers to become involved in addressing the situation. State leaders have already conducted visits to the jail as part of their ongoing investigation.

The subcommittee's first meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 2.