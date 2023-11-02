Senate subcommittee meeting to discuss problems at Fulton County Jail

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Senate subcommittee meeting to discuss problems at Fulton County Jail

By
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Meeting about Fulton County Jail

A subcommittee meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the conditions at the Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - This morning, state leaders are convening for their inaugural subcommittee meeting to address the conditions at the Fulton County Jail. Mounting concerns have arisen in the wake of 10 deaths in jail custody this year, with the Justice Department also launching an investigation into the matter.

State leaders, including the lieutenant governor and state senators, established this subcommittee in response to the 10 inmate deaths that have occurred within the jail this year. Their primary objective is to identify solutions to longstanding issues within the facility.

For several months, there has been an escalating call for action regarding the Fulton County Jail, with local leaders characterizing the situation as a crisis. Attorney Sara Eslami, who represents clients in the Fulton County Jail, has described the conditions as inhumane.

Among the 10 individuals who have died in jail custody this year, one case that gained attention was that of LaShawn Thompson. Thompson was initially arrested on a misdemeanor charge and held in the jail, but later, his body was discovered covered in insects.

PREVIOUS STORIES

These rising concerns prompted state lawmakers to become involved in addressing the situation. State leaders have already conducted visits to the jail as part of their ongoing investigation.

The subcommittee's first meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 2.