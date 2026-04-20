Senate candidate Derek Dooley, Gov. Kemp campaigns across metro Atlanta
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ATLANTA - U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley is making multiple stops across metro Atlanta Monday as part of his "Georgia First Tour."
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What we know:
Dooley, a former college football coach positioning himself as a political outsider, is traveling with Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp during the campaign swing. The tour includes five meet-and-greet events, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Winder and ending later in the day in Canton.
Voters will have opportunities to meet Dooley at each stop as he continues to campaign across the state.