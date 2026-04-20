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Senate candidate Derek Dooley, Gov. Kemp campaigns across metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 20, 2026 7:47am EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Derek Dooley has announced that he wants to take on Sen. Jon Ossoff in the upcoming Georgia Senate race. (Credit: Dooley for Georgia)

The Brief

    • Senate candidate Derek Dooley is holding multiple campaign stops across metro Atlanta.
    • He is joined by Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp on the tour.
    • The day includes five meet-and-greet events from Winder to Canton.

ATLANTA - U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley is making multiple stops across metro Atlanta Monday as part of his "Georgia First Tour."

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Kemp backs Derek Dooley in Georgia Senate race

What we know:

Dooley, a former college football coach positioning himself as a political outsider, is traveling with Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp during the campaign swing. The tour includes five meet-and-greet events, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Winder and ending later in the day in Canton.

Voters will have opportunities to meet Dooley at each stop as he continues to campaign across the state.

The Source

  • Information provided by Derek Dooley campaign. 

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