Senate candidate Derek Dooley, Gov. Kemp campaigns across metro Atlanta

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The Brief Senate candidate Derek Dooley is holding multiple campaign stops across metro Atlanta. He is joined by Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp on the tour. The day includes five meet-and-greet events from Winder to Canton.



U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley is making multiple stops across metro Atlanta Monday as part of his "Georgia First Tour."

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What we know:

Dooley, a former college football coach positioning himself as a political outsider, is traveling with Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp during the campaign swing. The tour includes five meet-and-greet events, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Winder and ending later in the day in Canton.

Voters will have opportunities to meet Dooley at each stop as he continues to campaign across the state.