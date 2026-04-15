Gov. Kemp backs Derek Dooley in Georgia Senate race

The Brief Former Georgia football coach Derek Dooley launched a two-day campaign tour Wednesday to stand out in a crowded Republican primary. Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed Dooley, calling him a political outsider and the GOP's best chance to defeat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. Dooley is pitching a "Georgia First Contract" that includes term limits and a pledge to refuse pay during government shutdowns.



Republican candidate and former football coach Derek Dooley kicked off a two-day campaign blitz Wednesday to build momentum in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat.

What we know:

Dooley is positioning himself as an outsider as he prepares to face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November. To get there, he must first win a three-way Republican primary against U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins. On Wednesday, Dooley started a statewide tour to separate himself from his opponents and connect with voters tired of the status quo in Washington.

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp has thrown his weight behind Dooley, framing him as the most electable candidate for a general election. "Got a great positive message, great story to really shake up and change Washington DC," Kemp said. "And you know, I think he's the best shot we got to beat Jon Ossoff, having a political outsider in the race."

Dooley echoed this sentiment during his stops, telling voters that people are "fed up" with current leadership. "They think Congress has to change. It's not working for the people. The way it used to be."

Why you should care:

The cornerstone of Dooley’s platform is a "Georgia First Contract." The proposal aims to hold elected officials accountable through several specific promises. If elected, Dooley pledged to serve no more than two terms in the Senate. He also called for a total ban on stock trading for members of Congress and vowed to refuse his taxpayer-funded paycheck during any government shutdown.

What's next:

Voters will head to the polls to decide which Republican will face Ossoff in what is expected to be one of the most expensive and closely watched Senate races in the country. Dooley will continue his statewide campaign tour through Thursday.