Republican regulatory bill likened to DOGE passes in Georgia Senate

The Brief The Republican-backed "Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025 bill" passed in the Georgia Senate on Monday following a lengthy debate. Democrats voted against the measure, calling it an attempt to bring DOGE to Georgia. Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) is sponsoring the legislation.



DOGE was a hot topic of debate at the Georgia State Capitol as lawmakers clashed over the Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025 bill.

Senate Democrats accused their Republican colleagues of trying to bring DOGE to Georgia.

Republicans insisted the measure would benefit Georgians and small business owners.

What is the "Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025" bill?

What we know:

Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) is sponsoring the legislation.

Dolezal said Senate Bill 28 aims to reduce costs and increase accountability among state agencies by requiring them to review and update their rules and regulations every four years.

The measure would also require agencies to consider the economic impact of new regulations on small businesses.

During the debate in the Senate Chamber, Sen. Dolezal told colleagues, "There's been some mischaracterization of this bill."

What are Democrats saying about Senate Bill 48?

The other side:

Sen. Emanuel Jones (D-Decatur) opposed the legislation, calling it, "...a solution in search of a problem. I hope you vote this bill down."

Jones and his fellow Democrats compared the "Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025" bill to the Trump Administration's DOGE program.

Senate Democrats believe the bill would lead to aggressive cost-cutting and mass job cuts like those now underway at the federal level.

What's next:

The bill now goes to the House for consideration. The Senate passed similar legislation last year, but it stalled in the House.