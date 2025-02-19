Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Towns County, White County, Putnam County, Walker County, Jasper County, Polk County, Coweta County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Murray County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Hall County, Rockdale County, Oconee County, Henry County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Cherokee County, Pike County, Banks County, Morgan County, Clayton County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Fayette County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Upson County, Gordon County, Walton County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Madison County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Heard County, Newton County, Cobb County, Whitfield County, Jackson County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Towns County, Union County, Fannin County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, White County, Dawson County, Gilmer County

Georgia Democrats fear new Republican regulatory bill is DOGE 2.0

By
Published  February 19, 2025 6:18pm EST
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

DOGE debate among Georgia lawmaker

Some Democratic lawmakers have accused their Republican colleagues of trying to bring DOGE to Georgia. Democrats claim a Republican-backed bill would lead to mass layoffs and spending cuts similar to those underway at the federal level but Republicans say that's not the case.

The Brief

    • Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) is sponsoring the Red Tape Roll Back bill (Senate Bill 28).
    • Dolezal says the bill would reduce costs and increase accountability among state agencies.
    • Democrats say Republicans are just trying to bring DOGE to Georgia.

ATLANTA - Georgia Democrats are seeing red over the Red Tape Roll Back bill.

They accused Senate Republicans of borrowing a page from Elon Musk's "DOGE" Playbook.

What is Senate Bill 28?

What we know:

SB 28 would require state agencies to review and update their rules and regulations every four years and requires agencies to consider the economic impact of new regulations on small businesses.

Agencies would have to conduct economic analyses for proposed rules that cost more than $1 million to implement.

Why do Democrats oppose the legislation?

The other side:

Sen. Emanuel Jones (D-Decatur) and his colleagues voiced their concerns during Wednesday's Senate committee hearing.

Senate Democrats believe the bill would lead to aggressive cost-cutting and allow Republicans to slash vital services.

"When you look at Senate Bill 28, that's exactly what it's doing. It's a power grab," Sen. Jones maintained. "The next step is, ‘Why do we need the agencies?’ Then, the next step is to attempt to eliminate certain agencies, as well as cut employment in the great state."

Why do Republicans want the legislation?

What they're saying:

Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) is sponsoring the bill and says it will reduce costs and increase accountability.

"It's in the spirit of DOGE, which I think is the recognition that we want to reduce the size and scope of government," Dolezal explained. "It is not in the spirit of DOGE in that there is no external agency that is auditing existing agencies or anything like that."

The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Deidra Dukes interviewed Sen. Emanuel Jones (D-Decatur) and Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) to get both sides' views of Senate Bill 48, the Red Tape Roll Back bill.

Georgia PoliticsGeorgiaNews