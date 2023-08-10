10 months after her disappearance, still no sign of what happened to Selena Garcia

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Selena Garcia (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police in Gwinnett County are pleading for the public’s help in finding missing 25-year-old Selena Garcia.

August marks nine months since Garcia was last seen by her Lilburn family.

Her sister, Zaira, has been praying for months she will be found safe.

"If she can hear me, I just want her to know that we are looking for her and to stay strong," said Zaira told FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes back in February.

Garcia immediately grew concerned, contacting the police on October 12, after she was unable to reach her little sister, Selena.

The 25-year-old went missing the weekend of October 8 after telling her sister she was going out with friends in Norcross.

Her family tells investigators she had bonded out of jail just days before.

Investigators say there was no sign of her at the Dickens Terrace home where she was reportedly staying.

"Detectives have exhausted all leads in this case and are asking anyone with information to come forward with information about her disappearance," a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department issued Thursday reads. "Garcia is known to frequent the areas of Lilburn, Norcross, and Buford."

Garcia is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and straight brown hair. She has multiple tattoos, including a dark green marijuana plant on top of her hand, "503" across her fingers on her right hand, and "Maria" on the outside of her wrist.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).