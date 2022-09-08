Atlanta security guard shot stopping vehicle break-in suspects, police say

article

An Atlanta security guard is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot while trying to stop a group of suspects from breaking into vehicles.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Departments say the shooting happened shortly before 5:15 a.m. at the Station 464 Apartments on the 400 block of Boulevard NE.

At the scene, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. At last report he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

According to investigators, the man was working as a security guard at the apartment complex when he saw three men breaking into vehicles, went to confront them, and was shot.

Officials say after the shooting, one of the suspects fled in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any of the suspects.

If you know anything about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.