Security guard killed in nightclub shooting remembered with balloon release

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Loved ones release balloons to honor an off-duty security guard who was killed last weekend. (FOX 5)

The search continues for the person who killed an off-duty security guard at club in northwest Atlanta.

Lanel Nigel Singleton, who lovingly goes by the nickname Turnt, was gunned down at the Ten 50 Social Club located on Main Street just before 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

Atlanta Police say a fight, which started inside, spilled out on the street. As some point, someone began firing, killing Singleton.

Around 50 people were inside during the fight.

Loved ones gathered Wednesday for vigil and balloon release at The Loft located off Metropolitan Parkway.

His girlfriend, Kaila Hull, called the 27-year-old man a great person.

Family members say police have identified a suspect and are working to take him into custody.

If you have any information about that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.