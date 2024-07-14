Second Gentleman postpones Georgia event scheduled for Monday

article

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has postponed his trip to Georgia on Monday, according to the White House.

Emhoff was scheduled to travel to host a roundtable discussion in Norcross on July 15 to launch AANHPIs for Biden-Harris, a national organization that mobilizes Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander voters.

Actor BD Wong and other local AANHPI leaders were expected to join the second gentleman to discuss healthcare costs and Project 2025.

The White House did not confirm why the event was postponed or when it would be rescheduled.

This is not the first event in Georgia to be canceled this weekend.

On Sunday morning, a campaign office opening ceremony in Forsyth County was also postponed. Team Biden-Harris and Georgia Democrats were supposed to attend.

Organizers for this event specified that it was canceled due to the shooting at Trump's rally the night before.