Second Forsyth County high school student arrested for making threats

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has arrested a second Lambert High School student for making terroristic threats as schools across metro Atlanta and the country take heightened precautions over a new TikTok challenge.

According to the sheriff's office, the 15-year-old student also attempted to solicit a gun from another student to carry out the assault. The student was taken into custody and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville. They face a felony charge for terroristic threats.

NATIONWIDE TIKTOK CHALLENGE CAUSES SEVERAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO TAKE HEIGHTENED PRECAUTIONS

"Thanks to the actions of a few students, a potential tragedy was avoided. These students had the courage to come forward and report this danger to the staff at the school exemplifying See Something, Say

Something," said Sheriff Freeman. "We will continue to exhaustively investigate all threats and those making them will be arrested. Our 43 dedicated School Resource Deputies work daily alongside our school partners to keep Forsyth County Schools Safe. Kudos to the Lambert High School staff for their quick action and assistance in this investigation. No other students were involved in this threat and the danger from it has been eliminated."

Just last week a 16-year-old student at Lambert High was arrested for also making terroristic threats. In that instance, a threatening email was sent to the school's principal, the sheriff said.

The number of threats against schools in and around Atlanta has increased, partly due to a new TikTok school threat. It’s unclear where the challenge emerged, but it suggests numerous school shootings would take place on December 17.

Authorities in cities across the country have said they’ve received no evidence that the threats are credible, but school officials are taking heightened safety measures as a precaution.

Still, that hasn't stopped the threats.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old male student in Newton County was arrested after officials there say they made a threat against a local high school.

In response to the challenge, local school district have informed students and parents about heightened security measures, with one Georgia school district canceling school altogether Friday.

TEEN CHARGED WITH MAKING THREATS AGAINST SCHOOL

TikTok has removed most of the challenges from its platform. The social media platform released a statement on Twitter addressing concerns.

"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok," the company wrote.