14-year-old charged with making terroristic threats against Eastside High

The Newton County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old student made terroristic threats against students and staff at Eastside High School.

According to the sheriff's office, the threats were made on Dec. 14. The suspect, a 14-year-old male, was charged with one count of disrupting public school and one count of terroristic threats and acts, both felonies.

"Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office take every terroristic threat made against students and staff of the Newton County School System very seriously," the sheriff's office stated in a news release. "Unfortunately, this is today’s world, and the Sheriff’s Office will make every effort to ensure the safety of all students and staff."

