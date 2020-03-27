Second arrest in Lenox Square shooting earlier this month

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting at Lenox Square.

Members of the Georgia State Patrol took 23-year-old Tyreese Brown into custody Wednesday in Monroe County.

Tyreese Brown (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting happened last month in the mall parking lot outside the food court.

Officers say a man in his 40s was shot during a transaction.

Authorities arrested the other suspect in Dublin last week.

