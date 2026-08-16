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Georgia music artist 'Lil Toonk' set for court hearing after murder arrest

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Published August 16, 2026 10:11 PM EDT
Published August 16, 2026 10:11 PM EDT
article

Courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Georgia music artist Tavorian Lindsey, known as "Lil Toonk," is expected in court for a hearing on multiple murder charges.
    • Lindsey was arrested in Lamar County in July on an outstanding Fulton County homicide warrant.
    • Authorities recovered multiple firearms, including rifles, during his arrest outside a venue.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia music artist is expected to appear before a Fulton County judge on Monday following his arrest on six counts of felony murder and other charges.

What we know:

Lamar County deputies arrested Tavorian Lindsey, who also goes by the name "Lil Toonk," on an active warrant during a coordinated operation.

During the sweep, deputies recovered multiple firearms, including rifles and a handgun, along with other evidence at the location.

RELATED STORY: Lil Toonk arrested on Fulton County homicide warrant

Lindsey was immediately turned over to the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Lindsey faces several charges, including 6 counts of felony murder, 2 counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, and 4 counts of aggravated assault.

Lindsey has a pre-trial court hearing scheduled in Fulton County.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific details surrounding the Fulton County homicide case or the identity of the victim in that case.

Local officials have not released the exact street address or location where the targeted operation took place.

It remains unclear if Lindsey will face additional local charges regarding the recovered rifles and handgun.

The Source: The information in this story comes directly from Fulton County Jail records and previous FOX 5 reports. 

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